Detroit Lions sending NFC-best 7 players to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions are sending an NFC-best seven players to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, quarterback Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow are joined by punter Jack Fox and strong safety Brian Branch as 2025 Pro Bowlers. Goff, Ragnow, Sewell and Fox were named starters.

Goff, who is currently second in the league in passing yards (4,398) and passer rating (71.7) and fourth in touchdown passes (36), is making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance, while St. Brown, a favorite target of Goff's, is getting his third Pro Bowl trip.

It's the first Pro Bowl selection for Gibbs and Branch, while Sewell and Ragnow are making their third straight appearance. Fox received his second nod and first since 2020.

Detroit is one of six teams sending at least five players to the Pro Bowl Games, joining the Baltimore Ravens (nine), Minnesota Vikings (six), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Kansas City Chiefs (five) and Dallas Cowboys (five).

Gibbs ranked second overall in fan voting behind Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 250,082 votes, while Goff rounded out the top five with 225,858 votes.

The Lions led all teams in total fan votes received, followed by the Vikings, Washington Commanders, Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition, Detroit has 11 players as alternates. Kick return specialist Kalif Raymond (first alternate), tight end Sam LaPorta (first alternate), kicker Jake Bates (second alternate), safety Kerby Joseph (second alternate), guard Kevin Zeitler (third alternate), lineman Alim McNeil (third alternate), running back David Montgomery (third alternate), tackle Taylor Decker (third alternate), guard Graham Glasgow (fourth alternate), linebacker Jack Campbell (fourth alternate) and lineman DJ Reader (seventh alternate).

This year's Pro Bowl Games take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Orlando at Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida.

The Lions (14-2) host the Vikings (14-2) on Sunday night in an NFC North showdown. Whoever wins Sunday's matchup will claim the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The loser will fall to the No. 5 seed as a wild-card team.

Sunday's ticket is the most expensive in the NFL for the final week of the regular season. According to Vivid Seats, the average price for a ticket at Ford Field is $374.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.