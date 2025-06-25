Michigan groups sue Plymouth-Canton schools over alleged remarks toward Arab American student

The ACLU of Michigan and the Arab American Civil Rights League filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools District and a teacher, months after an Arab American student was allegedly subjected to humiliation and offensive remarks for staying seated during the Pledge of Allegiance.

The federal lawsuit claims that on Jan. 6, the 14-year-old middle school student, who is of Palestinian descent, declined to stand and recite the pledge. In response, the teacher allegedly "disrupted the class and admonished (the student) in the presence of her classmates," according to the lawsuit. The teacher then told the student she was "specifically disrespectful to U.S. military forces and the flag, and that she should stand."

The student again declined to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance on Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that the student approached the teacher after class that day to explain, to which the teacher said, "Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to your country."

The lawsuit accused the district of failing to protect the student's First Amendment rights.

It claims that the student now suffers "extensive emotional and social injuries" as well as loss of sleep, nightmares and stress.

"The consequence has been isolation during a period when contact with peers is highly valued and necessary for D.K.'s wellbeing. The impact of these incidents has negatively affected D.K.'s academic performance - a student with a nearly perfect record," read the lawsuit.

CBS News Detroit contacted Plymouth-Canton schools on Wednesday for comment, to which the district said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

The Arab American Civil Rights League held a press conference in February, demanding action from the school district. The group claimed the district did not contact the student or offer resources to help her cope and that the family had not received an apology.

The teen's family filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, calling for accountability. The family also demanded an investigation, disciplinary action against the teacher, a public apology and mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training.

At the time, the district said it was conducting an investigation, and action was taken, including placing the teacher on leave. In a statement, school officials said they "facilitated restorative practices between the teacher and students to address any harm, foster understanding and use this as a learning moment."

