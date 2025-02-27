Michigan Arab American student claims teacher made offensive remarks for sitting during Pledge of Allegiance

An eighth-grade student who remained seated during the Pledge of Allegiance at her Plymouth, Michigan, school says she was subjected to humiliation and offensive remarks from her teacher.

The student and the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) are demanding action from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 10 at East Middle School. Danielle Khalaf, an Arab American student, says her teacher told her she was being disrespectful by not standing for the pledge.

Danielle, a U.S. citizen and member of the National Honor Society, said she tried to speak to her teacher after class to explain her actions, but the teacher was dismissive and allegedly told her, "Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to [your] country."

In a press conference Thursday, the ACRL said the teacher violated Danielle's First Amendment right. They claim the school district has not contacted Danielle or offered resources to help her cope and that the family has not received an apology.

"It crushed me. It broke me," Danielle said. "I felt so unwelcome. I felt uncomfortable.

"I want her to take some sort of accountability. I want the school to take accountability. Because I know that this could happen to so many other students, so many other kids with these different background, different races. She could easily treat them like she treated me, and I don't want that to happen. No one deserves to the way I had to feel. No one deserves to feel unwelcome in school. It's supposed to be a safe place."

Danielle's family has filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and is calling for accountability, saying the school district's response is inadequate. The family is demanding an investigation, disciplinary action against the teacher, a public apology and mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools says it conducted an investigation and appropriate actions were taken, but declined to elaborate further.

The district released the following statement:

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. We want to be clear that discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously. P-CCS remains committed to fostering an environment where all students, staff, and community members feel safe, respected, and valued. The district became aware of this incident after it occurred. As with all complaints, an investigation was conducted, and appropriate action was taken in alignment with district policies and procedures. Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share specific details regarding the employee involved. To support those affected, the district facilitated restorative practices between the teacher and students to address any harm and foster understanding.