As Fourth of July weekend continues, practice safety with fireworks

Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that 11 people nationwide died from fireworks last year, and thousands more were sent to the emergency room for injuries.

"Always know where it's going to land. Light one at a time," said Salem Township Fire Chief Jim Rachwal.

Rachwal says he is already expecting calls concerning fireworks over the weekend.

"This is an explosive you are working with. It's at the consumer level. But nonetheless, it's at a consumer level. So treat it as such," he said.

Experts advise paying close attention to where you're launching or landing the displays.

"Grasses are the most brittle and driest, so if you are around some dry grasses, they are drier than you think," said Michigan DNR fire management specialist Jeff Corser.

According to Michigan state law, it's illegal to use fireworks on public property, like streets and sidewalks. It's also illegal to be intoxicated while using fireworks. Each community may have its own restrictions, so it's best to check with them before proceeding.

"Fill up the five-gallon bucket of water and dump the empty carcasses in there. Let it sit there for 15 minutes, and then it's out," Rachwal said.

As nightfall comes, that's peak timing for fireworks usage. Items like sparklers may seem harmless, but they can still burn at a high temperature.

"That's [sparklers] burning at 2,000 degrees; we don't want anyone going to the emergency room," Rachwal said.