Man pleads guilty to murder of Na'Ziyah Harris, other sexual assault cases

A Detroit man has pleaded guilty to the murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris and to five separate criminal charges, Wayne County prosecutors said Thursday.

Jarvis Butts entered a guilty plea during a pretrial conference on Thursday in the Third Circuit Court, court records show. In all, Butts entered pleas to settle six separate cases.

The agreement presented to the court includes 35 to 60 years for second-degree murder, 10 to 15 years on four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 10 to 15 years for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The terms will all be served concurrently.

As part of the plea agreement, additional charges of criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed.

Na'Ziyah Harris Detroit Police

Butts is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah, who was last seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2024. Her body has never been found.

In January 2025, Wayne County prosecutors argued that Butts allegedly started exchanging sexually abusive texts with Harris as early as 2022.

During an earlier hearing on the investigation, prosecutors said there was evidence through testimony from one of Butts' business partners, cell tower tracking data, testimony from someone who claims to have seen Butts and Na'Ziyah together the evening she disappeared, and several of Na'Ziyah's belongings in areas investigators tracked Butts in the days following her disappearance to prove that Butts murdered Na'Ziyah.

Butts will be sentenced on March 12.

This is a developing story and will be updated.