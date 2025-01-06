Detroit man charged with murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris returns to court

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man charged with the murder of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, who was reported missing a year ago, was back in court on Monday as witness testimony continued from Nov. 1.

Jarvis Butts, 41, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity.

The 13-year-old was last seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive on Jan. 9. However, her body has not been found.

Eight witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing on Monday, including Na'Ziyah's grandmother and aunt.

According to phone records, Na'Ziyah and Butts allegedly had an inappropriate relationship. Her aunt, Shannon Harris, who is also Butt's on-again off-again girlfriend, said she never suspected anything beyond the typical uncle-niece bond.

Na'Ziyah's grandmother, Annette Harris, testified that she dropped her off at school on the morning of Jan. 9, 2024, and then searched around the neighborhood and her school when she never returned home.

Another witness, TaLasha Moore, testified seeing Na'Ziyah that afternoon in Ypsilanti with Butts and his business partner, Cordell Wright, who told the court in November. Moore said they were at her home to drop off her mother's car. While Moore said she didn't realize who Na'Ziyah was at the time, she eventually found out it was her when police knocked on her door much later.

"Well, it was based on when the detectives came to the house to question us. That's when I found out who she was," she said.

Another full day of witness testimony is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday before the judge determines whether this case will be bound over to trial.