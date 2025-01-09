Detroit man to stand trial in murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man will stand trial in the murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris.

Jarvis Butts, 42, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity. Butts is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah.

Na'Ziyah was last seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2024. Her body has not been found.

On Thursday, Judge Aliyah Sabree sent the case over to the 3rd Circuit Court for trial.

"You're the monster in this whole picture," Sabree told Butts in court on Thursday. "She (Na'Ziyah) did deserve love from her parents and everyone who was in her life. She was ignored. She was neglected, and you took complete advantage of that. She wanted someone to love her, and she will never know what that feels like. I pray for the healing of all the victims and the young girls, and possibly boys, who have come into contact with you."

Sabree continued, "As a community, we should look at this case as a prime example of how much work we have to do when it comes to protecting our children and especially Black girls."

Prosecutors argued Thursday that there was enough evidence through November's testimony from one of Butts' business partners, cell tower tracking data, testimony from someone who claims to have seen Butts and Na'Ziyah together the evening she disappeared, and several Na'Ziyah's belonging in areas investigators tracked Butts in the days following her disappearance to prove that Butts murdered Na'Ziyah.

The defense argued that there's not enough connection between the alleged evidence to suggest that Butts intended and caused Na'Ziyah's death.

Ultimately, Sabree found there was enough evidence to let a jury decide the case.

"She (Sabree) held him accountable. She pointed out very significant things, even down to his body language during the whole thing. Me and my family just really appreciate her for that," said Na'Ziyah's cousin, Roxy.

More than 20 witnesses, including a combination of experts, family members, and law enforcement officials, spoke in court over the past four days.

Eight witnesses, including Na'Ziyah's grandmother and aunt, testified Monday. Na'Ziyah's aunt, Shannon Harris, testified that she did not suspect anything beyond a normal uncle-niece bond between Butts and Na'Ziyah.

Butts also has been charged with the sexual abuse of two other girls in separate cases.