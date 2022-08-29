Jackson Public Schools offering $10K sign-on bonus amid teacher shortage

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In wake of the teacher shortage in Michigan, the Jackson Public Schools district is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for new teachers.

Superintendent Jeff Beal told MLive that the district was taking an aggressive approach to recruiting more teachers, adding that it "incentivizes becoming part of the Jackson culture and really become embedded into what we do."

According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions.

The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the profession due to retirement.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined educators and students at Novi High School to discuss the challenges they face in the classroom.

In July, Whitmer signed a $19.6 billion budget investing in K-12 schools, making it Michigan's per-student investment plan in the state.

According to MEA's findings, an increase in salaries and bonuses could significantly improve teacher retention.