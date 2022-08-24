Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.

According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions.

"Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.

The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the profession due to retirement.

"The teacher shortage is a concern all across the country and we knew that the needs were going to be serious and the pandemic only exacerbated the teacher shortage," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

"So the advancements we made in this budget in terms of funding in our schools but also to student teachers was driven by solving a problem where we've got too few people that are going into the profession and too many that are retiring or leaving."

Whitmer joined educators and students Wednesday at Novi High School to discuss challenges they face in the classroom.

She says her administration is investing $19.6 billion in K-12 education, a historic spending plan.

"The highest per-student investment in our state's history at a time when we really need it more than ever, Whitmer explained.

"Dedicated mental health, and school safety dollars, funding for tutoring programs, and to help our kids get back on track long-term."

The budget includes incentives to retain teachers through Funding Michigan Future Educator Fellowships, which pay up to $10,000 in tuition for 2,500 future Michigan educators every year.

Student teachers will also receive $9,600 stipends per semester.

"Personally, I'm extremely excited. Like we talked about earlier, one of the great things about the teaching education programs, are that you do have that practical hands-on learning so I've been in classrooms, been with students and that really makes you excited to go into teaching," said Logan Carter, a student teacher.

According to MEA's findings, an increase in salaries and bonuses could significantly improve teacher retention.

"And that's why a lot of the choices we made in this year's budget are aimed towards supporting our workforce and drawing more people into the profession," Whitmer explained.

"No one does this work because they think they're going to make it rich, but you should be able to make a good living. You should be able to take care of your families. You should be able to get ahead because these are really important jobs."