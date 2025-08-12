Isolated strong storms possible in Southeast Michigan Tuesday afternoon and evening

A new storm system will bring a chance for some stronger storms to Southeast Michigan.

There is a marginal (one out of five) risk of strong to severe storms in Southeast Michigan for the Tuesday afternoon and evening commute.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The main threats will be isolated and not widespread from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is an isolated chance for strong wind gusts at 50 to 60 miles per hour, as well as some heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A new front will move in and bring some storms ahead of it, into Tuesday night.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Behind the front, temperatures will go from near 90 degrees to the low 80s. The average high temperature in Detroit is 82 degrees.

Feels like temperatures will go from the mid- to upper 90s back closer to the actual temperatures.