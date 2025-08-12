Watch CBS News
Isolated strong storms possible in Southeast Michigan Tuesday afternoon and evening

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking storms and heat today. NEXT Weather Forecast 8/12/2025
Tracking storms and heat today. NEXT Weather Forecast 8/12/2025 02:27

A new storm system will bring a chance for some stronger storms to Southeast Michigan.

There is a marginal (one out of five) risk of strong to severe storms in Southeast Michigan for the Tuesday afternoon and evening commute.

spc-outlook-d1.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The main threats will be isolated and not widespread from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. 

severe-threat-scale.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is an isolated chance for strong wind gusts at 50 to 60 miles per hour, as well as some heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

graf-4k-long.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A new front will move in and bring some storms ahead of it, into Tuesday night.

graf-4k-long2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Behind the front, temperatures will go from near 90 degrees to the low 80s. The average high temperature in Detroit is 82 degrees. 

Feels like temperatures will go from the mid- to upper 90s back closer to the actual temperatures.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

