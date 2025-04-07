CBP agents find invasive Asian longhorned beetle at Michigan railyard

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a live invasive wood-boring insect at a Port Huron railyard in March.

CBP agriculture specialists found a live beetle while inspecting a cargo from Romania on March 17, and found live Asian longhorned beetle larvae.

It's the first time the insect has been seen in the Port Huron area since November 2021, officials said.

"Our nation's agriculture industry is constantly at risk from pests and disease not known to occur in the U.S.," Area Port Director Jeffrey Wilson said in a statement. "This interception by our highly skilled agriculture specialists showcase our continued commitment to safeguarding American agriculture and protecting public health."

The Asian longhorned beetle is an invasive species that is known to damage hardwood trees and poses a threat to North America because of its potential to disrupt urban ecosystems and forests.

"This discovery underscores the vital role our agriculture specialists play in protecting the nation's natural resources and economy. The Asian longhorned beetle is a destructive invasive species that threatens our forests and urban landscapes," said Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon. "Every successful interception, like this one, prevents potential devastation to our hardwood trees and reinforces our commitment to keeping invasive pests from harming our environment and economy."

The invasive insects were found in wood pallets that were stamped in a way that officials say is consistent with heat treatment. Untreated wood packaging material poses a risk of "introducing non-native pest and pathogens to new environments."

While agents believe the wood packaging material appeared legitimate, they believe a heat treatment process was not executed properly.