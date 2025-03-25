Multi-state investigation chokes illegal drug pipeline from Michigan to Tennessee, officials say

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

A drug pipeline from Michigan to Tennessee continues to be targeted by prosecutors and law enforcement through the 313 Initiative, resulting in hundreds of arrests and dramatically fewer drug overdose deaths recorded in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area.

"Law enforcement agencies are utilizing all available resources and investigative tools to identify these individuals and groups from Detroit and use both traditional detective work and 21st-century technology to stop the pipeline of illegal drugs into our community," the Knox County (Tennessee) district attorney's office said in a report issued Monday.

Knoxville, which is one of Tennessee's largest cities, is the county seat of Knox County.

"As a result of these investigations, partner agencies have seized significant quantities of drugs, removed hundreds of firearms from the streets, and made hundreds of arrests," the report said.

Since December 2022, 313 Initiative's efforts have resulted in 453 arrests and the following seizures:

Methamphetamine – 145.91 pounds.

Fentanyl/heroin – 83.97 pounds.

Cocaine/crack – 7.5 pounds.

MDMA/prescription pills – Thousands of dosage units.

Money seized – $794,057.

Guns seized – 251.

"In Knox County alone, we believe the work of the 313 Initiative has contributed to the decrease in overdose deaths we saw from 485 deaths in 2023 to 301 deaths in 2024," said Charme Ellan, Knox County DA. "Between holding drug dealers accountable and providing more treatment opportunities for drug users, our community was able to save 184 lives last year."

Other Tennessee communities near Knoxville have also reported a decrease in overdose deaths, year to year, the office said.

Nearly two dozen local, state and federal agencies are partners in the 313 Initiative, including Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.