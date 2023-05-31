Hour Detroit's Best of Detroit Party returns for Detroit Grand Prix weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - With the Detroit Grand Prix in town this weekend there will be plenty of parties and celebrations in the city. But one party is looking to be the "best in the city."

Hour Detroit's Best of Detroit Party returns Friday, June 2, at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit. The party celebrates Hour Detroit's June issue and the highly-anticipated results of the annual readers' survey.

Stephanie Daniel, senior production artist at Hour Detroit, and George Nikollaj, owner of 6 Salon, joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to preview the party.