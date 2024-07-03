Hot and breezy for Southeast Michigan into the Fourth of July

(CBS DETROIT) - It will be as hot as a firecracker across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and for the Fourth of July on Thursday.

Temperatures will reach the mid-to upper-80s for much of the region over the next two days.

Fourth of July forecast NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

With more humid air moving in across the state, feels-like temperatures will be in the low and mid-90s.

The average high temperature in Detroit is 83 degrees. High temperatures will run close to five degrees above that for the next couple of days.

Rain chances are fairly low for Wednesday. A few showers, as well as a rumble of thunder, can be ruled out for Wednesday afternoon.

Southeast Michigan will be dry on July 4.

Rain chances increase across the area for Friday, with a few storms possible.

Rain and storms for Friday in Southeast Michigan. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

By the weekend, lower humidity will work in, and temperatures will be back close to normal in the low 80s with no chance for rain.

Rain chances return early next week.