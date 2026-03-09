Inside a Metro Detroit man's basement dedicated to the history of Vernors

Vernors ginger ale has been part of Detroit culture for generations.

Keith Wunderlich, a retired school superintendent, has spent more than 45 years collecting Vernors memorabilia. His basement is packed wall-to-wall with bottles, signs, vintage advertisements and even old soda machines.

"I wanted when people walk down the stairs to feel like they're walking into a 1940s soda fountain," Wunderlich said.

Many pieces were found by chance over the years. One sign from the 1930s was discovered buried in a pile of items at an antique mall in Holland, Michigan.

"They wanted $12," he said. "I got them down to $10."

Wunderlich also documented the brand's history in a book he authored about Vernors and its place in Detroit culture.

The story dates back to 1866, when Detroit pharmacist James Vernor created the distinctive ginger soda.

"At the time, it required absolutely no education to become a pharmacist," Wunderlich said. "You just opened up a pharmacy and started making stuff."

Vernor helped professionalize the field, eventually helping establish the Michigan Board of Pharmacy and holding pharmacy license No. 1 during his career.

Wunderlich's passion for the brand has even caught the attention of the Vernor family.

"We just looked around and were in awe at everything he has down here," James Vernor V said. "Our entire life has been crammed into his basement, and it's pretty darn cool to have that."

The Vernor family eventually sold the business after James Vernor III died in his late 30s. Today, the brand is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper.

In downtown Detroit, the Warby Parker store on Woodward Avenue sits on the original site of the Vernors pharmacy, where the iconic ginger soda was first created. Inside the store, a small soda fountain near the registers honors that history and visitors can still grab a drink.

Another display celebrating the brand is currently set up at The Detroit Shoppe at Somerset Collection. The window installation features vintage Vernors, Faygo and Sanders advertising, giving shoppers a look at some of the classic marketing tied to Detroit favorites.

The store is also preparing to celebrate 313 Day on March 13 with Detroit-themed food, music and appearances from local authors, including Vernors historian Keith Wunderlich.