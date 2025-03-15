Continuing coverage: High winds cause power outages, utility pole damage in Southeast Michigan

High winds and thunderstorms resulted in an estimated 10,000 Metro Detroit customers affected by scattered power outages during the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory that was to be in effect for several hours until 8 p.m., with wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas. In the meantime, several counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in the early evening.

Because of the high winds, the Huron Township Department of Public Safety reported about 3:45 p.m. Saturday that a utility pole broke and fell next to South Huron River Road in Huron Township. The potential for further damage led police officers to close that road between Rust and Bell roads. DTE Energy was called to check on the utility pole and its lines.

Utility pole damage March 15, 2025, on South Huron River Road in Huron Township. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

In Washtenaw County about 5:25 p.m., after one of the storms rolled through, the emergency manager reported wires down with a pole on fire on Foley Ave in Ypsilanti Township.

A tree fell on a gas meter at an apartment complex on Bridle Run in Pittsfield Township, resulting in a gas leak there.

Hail also was reported in Sterling Heights Saturday.

Power outages were reported to thousands of people around 4:30 p.m. in locations such as Livonia, Pontiac, St. Clair Shores and Ypsilanti, according to DTE Energy's outage map. The Consumers Energy outage map showed outages near Adrian and in Monroe Township about 5:30 p.m., after a severe thunderstorm came through Lenawee and Monroe Counties.

Should you come across an intersection where traffic signals are out, the Oakland County Road Commission issues the reminder that the intersection "should be treated as a four-way stop" with motorists taking turns proceeding through.

Commerce Township crews clean up fallen tree limbs March 15, 2025. Kennan C. Oliphant

You'll be able to check status of specific outages at the following links:

DTE Energy outage map

Consumers Energy outage map

Storm clouds moving into Southfield, as seen just outside CBS Detroit studio about 5:35 p.m. March 15, 2025. Paula Wethington