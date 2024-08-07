Kamala Harris, Tim Walz rally supporters during campaign stop in Michigan

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris had her first rally in Michigan as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Wednesday night.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov.Tim Walz, rallied to a crowd of thousands at the Detroit Metro Airport. The event comes on the same day that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made a campaign appearance in Shelby Township.

Harris and Walz presented their message of protecting Democracy, the middle class, and reproductive rights at what they say has been their biggest rally of the campaign.

"Michigan, I ask you, are you ready to make your voices heard? Do we believe in freedom? Do we believe in opportunity? Do we believe in the promise of America?" said Harris.

"All the things that make me mad about those other guys and all the things they do wrong. The one thing that I will not forgive them for, is they tried to steal the joy from this country. They tried to steal the joy. But you know what? Our next president brings the joy. She emanates the joy," said Walz.

Harris, Walz, and other Michigan democrats spoke to a packed crowd.

Judy Neal said the Harris-Walz ticket has them ready to get out and knock on doors.

"I'm fired up. I haven't been this energized since Obama. Bringing everyone together, this is what America looks like, this is what Democracy looks like," she said.

Many said they feel Walz will help bring in more supporters.

"Here in Michigan, we had a high percentage of uncommitted votes. He was respectful of the vote in his state as well. If we want to bring those folks back and bring everyone together and form a coalition, we need to listen to everyone. That's what I'm hoping we'll do," said Colin Wiebrecht.

"We're going to have a great election. I'm finally looking forward to going to the polls,' said Jeanne Ruff.

Ruff is among the many union members in attendance, including United Auto Workers Union President Shawn Fain.

"With the Harris-Walz ticket, we have what I call the dynamic duo of democracy," said Fain.

Harris said the path to the White House runs through Michigan. Democrats and Republicans know this and will continue to try to earn the Midwest vote.