Kamala Harris to join Oprah in Michigan for "Unite for America" livestream event

Vice President Kamala Harris will join Oprah Winfrey for a livestream event that will be filmed at an undisclosed location in Michigan, according to campaign staff.

The "Unite for America" livestream is scheduled for Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m.

This will be Harris' third visit to Michigan since entering the presidential race.

During her most recent visit, Harris spoke with labor union leaders and workers in Detroit. During the event, Harris touted her record of putting workers first and showed her support for union members throughout the speech.

Oprah, who is hosting Thursday's livestream, gave a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and endorsed Harris. According to the event page, 140 different grassroots organizations will be featured on the stream.

Former President Donald Trump will also be in Michigan next week, attending a town hall in Flint on Tuesday, according to his campaign. The town hall will be moderated by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Harris' campaign has a large operation in the states with hundreds of staff and on-the-ground outreach efforts. Supporters in Wisconsin have knocked on more than 500,000 doors, and since last week's debate with Trump, the campaign has signed up more than 3,000 new volunteers.

Overall, Harris' team is on pace to outspend Republican Donald Trump's campaign 2-to-1 in television advertising over the next two months. Even before Democratic President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and made way for Harris, the Democrats wielded superior campaign infrastructure in battleground states.

Harris' team, which includes her campaign and an allied super political action committee, has more than $280 million in television and radio reservations for the period between Tuesday and Election Day, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. Trump's team has $133 million reserved for the final stretch, although that number is expected to grow.