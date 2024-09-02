Watch Live: Kamala Harris speaking with union leaders in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Detroit on Labor Day to speak with labor union leaders and workers, her campaign announced.

After the Labor Day celebration in Detroit, the vice president will travel to Pittsburgh to hold a campaign event with President Joe Biden.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for Labor Day, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Newport News, Virginia.

These stops are all part of a Labor Day blitz in battleground states with the purpose of the visits aimed at "underscoring the importance of American workers and unions to building a strong middle class and growing the economy," according to Harris' campaign.

This comes as the union vote could be decisive in the 2024 election. UAW President Shawn Fain spoke at the Democratic National Convention wearing a red t-shirt that read, "Trump is a scab."

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Harris' Monday visit.

Harris, former president Donald Trump, and their respective running mates have visited Michigan several times in the last few weeks. Last week, Emhoff held a campaign event in Grand Rapids, and Trump spoke in Potterville, where he said he wants to make IVF treatment free for families if he is reelected.

Mr. Biden will be visiting Michigan on Friday to discuss "how his Investing in America agenda is benefiting communities across Michigan and ensuring Americans have a brighter, more prosperous future," according to his campaign.

How to watch Harris' visit

What : Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with union leaders in Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with union leaders in Detroit Date: Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

