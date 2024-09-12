Trump heading to Flint, Michigan for town hall with Arkansas Gov. Huckabee

Breaking down the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump will be in Michigan again next week for a town hall moderated by Arkansas' governor, his campaign announced.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee will moderate the town hall, which will be held at the Dort Financial Center at 3501 Lapeer Road in Flint.

Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m. People can register to attend the event online.

Trump is expected to talk about his vision to "make America affordable again," according to a release from his campaign.

"If Kamala Harris has her way with a gas-powered car ban, Michigan will lose, at minimum, nearly 40,000 jobs," Trump's campaign said. A spokesperson for Harris' campaign has said Harris doesn't support an electric vehicle mandate.

This visit comes after Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had their first presidential debate on Tuesday, challenging each other on their plans for the future of the U.S. During the debate, Trump claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating pets, amplifying the baseless claims that the former president and his running mate have made before.

The announcement of this visit also comes as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is visiting Michigan. In his first solo trip to the state since becoming the vice presidential nominee, Walz was scheduled to be in Grand Rapids on Thursday and Lansing on Friday.

The last time he was in Michigan was in August, and he and Harris held an event at the Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus and a UAW Hall in Wayne.

Trump and Harris and their running mates have visited Michigan several times this year as they try to garner support from voters across the state due to its position as a key battleground state for the 2024 presidential election.

The last time the former president was in Michigan, he held an event in Potterville near the end of August, where he said he wanted to make IVF treatment free for families.

Harris was last in Michigan on Labor Day, where she held an event with union members and leaders in Detroit.