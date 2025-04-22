Haley Stevens declares candidacy for U.S. Senate seat in Michigan

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Birmingham, a Democrat, has declared her interest in the upcoming U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

She is the latest candidate to make a campaign announcement for the 2026 election cycle in the aftermath of current Senator Gary Peters' decision to retire. With that decision, Michigan will have one of the most-watched Senate races of that election year.

Sevens, who is a fourth-term congresswoman, issued her campaign announcement Tuesday on her website, social media and video under the title "Fighting for Michigan."

She pointed to her Michigan roots growing up in Oakland County, her experience working with then-President Barack Obama on the auto task force addressing the 2008 financial crisis, and the impact that President Donald Trump's tariff policies are having on the automotive industry.

"When elected, she will fight to lower costs, protect the benefits that Michiganders paid into and earned over a lifetime of work, and defend our personal freedoms," her campaign statement said.

Stevens first won her current seat in 2018, and then won the 2020, 2022 and 2024 races.

In Congress, she sits on the House Committees on Education and the Workforce and Science, Space & Technology, where she serves as the Ranking Member of the Research & Technology Subcommittee.

She is also assigned to the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Stevens said she would support tariffs that are strategically designed to make America competitive with China's manufacturing, but said Trump's approach is too chaotic to be effective.

"What I do not support are shoot-by-the-hip, erratic tariffs that give us no rules of the road or path to understand how we can succeed," Stevens said. "People are very much at a boiling point around the uncertainty of tariffs."

Other candidates

Two other Democrats are already in the race. Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow and public health official Abdul El-Sayed made their announcements earlier this month.

Former congressman Mike Rogers, a Republican, announced his campaign last week.

