Whitmer says she has no plans to ask for National Guard to be sent to Detroit

While Vice President JD Vance hinted late week that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could ask for the National Guard to be sent to Detroit, she has since replied that such a step is "unwarranted."

The Trump administration has taken steps to send the National Guard to the District of Columbia, and President Trump has also set his sights on Memphis and Chicago.

"Part of making this country work for you all is making sure you are safe in your communities and safe in your streets," Vance said during a visit to Howell, Michigan, on Sept. 17.

"My one message to Gretchen Whitmer is look, the city of Detroit we know has got some serious crime problems and we know it's the people in Detroit who suffer the most when crime is allowed to run rampant all over the city streets," the vice president said. "We are happy to send the National Guard to Detroit, Michigan. All you've got to do is ask."

During the governor's visit to Kentwood Public Schools on Monday in West Michigan, while discussing the stalled-out state budget process, a reporter asked Whitmer about Vance's remarks on the National Guard.

"I think that those tactics are unwarranted and not something we're going to be asking," she replied.

The comments that Vance made in Howell stirred some attention in Michigan. Those responding earlier to the idea included Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, who said, "Now that President Trump is cracking down on crime in Memphis, Detroit will soon take its place as the most violent city in the country. Last year alone, there were 203 murders, meaning someone was killed every other day. We don't have to live like this. But Democrats would rather let families live in fear than ask the President for help."

And U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin was among the Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee who sent a message to Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, saying, "The American people deserve clarity on the short- and long-term implications for national security and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars of this new focus on a mission usually reserved for law enforcement professionals."

