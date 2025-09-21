Trump again hints at sending National Guard to Chicago during memorial service for Charlie Kirk

Tens of thousands of mourners, including Charlie Kirk's widow, honored the Turning Point USA founder Sunday night.

When President Donald Trump took the stage, he spoke on continuing Kirk's vision, part of which included the president's plans for Chicago.

President Trump revealed that in a last conversation with Kirk, they talked about the city, the crime, and once again said the National Guard is coming.

"One of the last things he said to me is, please, sir, save Chicago. We are going to do that," Trump said. "We are going to save Chicago from horrible crime."

At Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, President Trump threatened once again to send National Guard troops to Chicago.

"We will have Charlie very much in mind when we go to Chicago, and we have an incompetent governor who thinks it's ok when 11 people get murdered over the weekend," he said.

Speakers and members of the Trump administration called the 31-year-old conservative activist a "great American hero" and "martyr."

Tens of thousands packed the State Farm Stadium, while dozens filled Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights, the hometown site for Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

Kirk was the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit. He traveled across the country to high school and college campuses.

On Sunday, his wife and the mother of their two kids, Erika Kirk, walked out in tears.

Her husband was gunned down on Sept. 10 while making a public address at Utah Valley University.

Erika said those are not going away.

"And yes, campus events will continue and we will continue to have debates and dialogue," she said.

She said Charlie's mission was to save young men like the one who took his life.

She sent an emotional message to the accused shooter.

"That young man, I forgive him."

Tight security was on hand at the event, with TSA-level screening

President Trump said he also plans to give Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.