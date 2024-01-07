Who won Golden Globes for 2024? See the full winners list here

Golden Globes returns with revamped ceremony "Oppenheimer" and "Succession" dominate major awards at Golden Globes 06:46

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards have wrapped up, honoring the standouts in television and film. This year's ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy and broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, following a star-studded red carpet pre-show.

"Barbie" and "Succession" both came into the night with nine nominations, tied for the most of any other movie or TV show. "Barbie" was competing for the best musical or comedy motion picture award, but lost out to "Poor Things," while "Succession" was nominated for and won best television drama. "Succession" stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew MacFadyen also took home acting awards for their roles in the acclaimed HBO series.

Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin pose with their Golden Globe awards for their performances on HBO's "Succession." ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

But the team behind "Barbie" didn't go home empty-handed. The box office smash took home a new award, cinematic and box office achievement — beating out Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film, among others — and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" won best original song.

"Oppenheimer," the other half of the box office phenomenon dubbed Barbenheimer, scored eight nominations, the second most of any movie or TV show. "Oppenheimer" won best drama motion picture, beating out five other films, including Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro."

"Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan also took home a Golden Globe, as did actors Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy and the film's composer, Ludwig Göransson.

Lily Gladstone poses with the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Killers of the Flower Moon." ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

This was the first Golden Globes being held since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which used to run the award ceremony, disbanded following a series of scandals. The Golden Globes assets were sold to Dick Clark Productions, which had long co-produced the show with the HFPA.

The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ and the CBS app. CBS and Paramount+ are part of Paramount Global, which also owns CBS News.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" — Winner

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Julianne Moore, "May December"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Robert DeNiro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Charles Melton, "May December"



William Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, "Beef" — Winner

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"



Elizabeth Olsen, "Love and Death"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, "Beef" — Winner

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" — Winner

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"



Abby Elliott, "The Bear"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series



Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" — Winner

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall" — Winner

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"

Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" — Winner

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

"Ricky Gervais: Armageddon" — Winner

"Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

"Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer"

"Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"

"Trevor Noah: Where Was I"

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France) — Winner

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"Fallen Leaves" (Finland)

"Past Lives" (United States)

"Io capitano" (Italy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" — Winner

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" — Winner

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"



Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"The Boy and the Heron" — Winner

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Elemental"



"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Wish"

"Suzume"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"



Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" — Winner

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"



Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer" — Winner

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (from "Barbie") — Winner

"Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from "Barbie")

"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen (from "She Came to Me")

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from "Rustin")

"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie")

"I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from "Barbie")

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Barbie" — Winner

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef" — Winner

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Fargo"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"The Bear" — Winner

"Ted Lasso"

"Abbott Elementary"

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Barry"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, "Succession" — Winner

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Helen Mirren, "1923"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Emma Stone, "The Curse"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Best Television Series – Drama

"Succession" — Winner

"The Last of Us"

"The Crown"

"The Morning Show"

"The Diplomat"

"1923"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers" — Winner

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Matt Damon, "Air"



Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau is Afraid"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Poor Things" — Winner

"Barbie"

"American Fiction"



"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Air"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon" — Winner

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Greta Lee, "Past Lives"

Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"Oppenheimer" — Winner

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"