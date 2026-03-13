Wind gusts over 70 mph recorded in Metro Detroit on Friday

Wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour have wreaked damage in Southeast Michigan on Friday, including thousands of power outages.

Strong trees lead to downed trees in Westland, Michigan. Jack Springgate/CBS Detroit

The CBS News weather team says the wind gust reports during the day included the following:

71 mph in Ann Arbor

71 mph in Ypsilanti

72 mph at Detroit Metro Airport

65 mph at City Airport

60 mph in Monroe

A high wind warning went into effect early Friday and will remain in effect for Metro Detroit until about 10 p.m. Friday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A powerful Alberta Clipper storm system is charging through the Great Lakes, which will crank up the pressure difference between a deep low to the north and higher pressure to the south.

The steep pressure gradient works like the atmosphere stepping on the gas pedal, accelerating winds across the region.

Add in a fast-moving jet stream overhead and some efficient mixing of stronger winds down to the surface, allowing the potential for southwest wind gusts to exceed 50 to 55 mph.

As a result of the high winds, the Detroit People Mover has suspended service for the remainder of Friday due to "multiple types of debris landing on parts of the guideway" from the winds.

DTE Energy says more than 1,000 storm response team members are working in the field to restore power.