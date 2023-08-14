Former Selfridge commander breaks down investigation of jet that crashed at Thunder Over Michigan air show

Former Selfridge commander breaks down investigation of jet that crashed at Thunder Over Michigan ai

(CBS DETROIT) - Doug Slocum, a fighter pilot of 30 years and former wing commander at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, breaks down the investigation of the jet that crashed at Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday.

The plane crashed near the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Belleville and struck several unoccupied vehicles at the apartment complex.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing.

The NTSB confirms that the pilot of the MiG-23 and a "backseater" in the jet are in stable condition. No one at the air show or apartment complex was injured in the crash.