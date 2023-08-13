Watch CBS News
Plane crashes at Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A plane at the Thunder Over Michigan air show crashed over Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Sunday afternoon. 

A video of the crash appears to show the pilot of the plane ejecting and parachuting over Belleville Lake. 

The plane crashed near The Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Belleville.   Ahmad Bajjey/CBS Detroit

The plane crashed near The Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Belleville. 

The cause of the crash is not known. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. 

The remainder of the show has been stopped and spectators have been asked to return to their vehicles. 

This marked the 25th edition of the Thunder of Michigan air show. The two-event started on Saturday and was scheduled to concluded on Sunday. 

First published on August 13, 2023 / 4:49 PM

