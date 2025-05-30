Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, wife to stand trial in embezzlement case

Former Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield and his wife, Stephanie Chatfield, will stand trial for financial crimes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Lee Chatfield is accused of illegally converting personal funds from the 501(c)(4) Peninsula Fund, his electoral political action committees — The Chatfield Majority Fund and The Chatfield Majority Fund 2 — and the state budget of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Nessel alleges that Lee Chatfield used nonprofit funds to pay off his personal credit card, sought improper mileage reimbursements from the state House for travel to Lansing that allegedly never happened, started a check kickback scheme to move money from his political action committees through staff and back to him, and sublet an apartment that was paid for by the Peninsula Fund for his profit.

Nessel charged the Chatfields in April 2024 with 13 felony charges.

"Our investigation uncovered extensive evidence of elaborate schemes to embezzle and misappropriate private and public funds to bankroll Lee Chatfield's lifestyle during his time as Speaker of the House," said Nessel in a statement. "I am glad to see this case finally move forward to a trial in Circuit Court. My office will continue to pursue public corruption with every tool at our disposal and push for stronger transparency and good governance in our state."

Lee Chatfield is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, four counts of embezzlement from a nonprofit organization, three counts of embezzlement by a public officer, one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement from a nonprofit organization, three counts of embezzlement and one count of a felony violation of the Charitable Trust Act.

Stephanie Chatfield is charged with one count each of embezzlement from a nonprofit organization and conspiracy to commit embezzlement from a nonprofit organization.

A former Republican state lawmaker representing northern Michigan, Lee Chatfield was House speaker in 2019 and 2020. He was previously investigated by Nessel's office after his sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, accused him of sexually assaulting her. Lee Chatfield denied the allegations and said the two had a consensual affair. Nessel closed the investigation without filing charges.

A pretrial date for the Chatfields has not yet been established.