Michigan AG Dana Nessel announces charges against former Michigan House speaker Lee Chatfield

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges of financial crimes against former State House speaker Lee Chatfield and his wife, Stephanie Chatfield, on Tuesday.

Nessel announced the charges at a press conference in the state capital. The Chatfields are facing 13 charges.

Chatfield misused his multimillion-dollar Peninsula Fund, which was not required to report the names of donors and served as an "unregulated slush fund," Nessel said.

"The misuse of social welfare funds is not a new practice in Lansing," Nessel said. "No one political party has abused it."

Chatfield faces 13 charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Chatfield, a Republican who is no longer a state lawmaker, was House speaker in 2019 and 2020 when the GOP controlled the chamber.

READ: Couple tied to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield charged with conducting criminal enterprise

"We've learned that the charges are financial in nature," Chatfield's attorney, Mary Chartier, told The Associated Press. "We're prepared to fight them each and every step of the way."

"It took almost 2 1/2 years for the AG's office to come up with charges. It's going to be pretty flimsy if it took that long," Chartier said.

Chatfield has been under investigation since his sister-in-law said he sexually assaulted her. He has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair. Nessel said charges would not be filed against Chatfield and the investigation was closed.

Two people who were top aides to Chatfield when he ran the House were charged last year with crimes, including embezzlement from nonprofit funds created for political purposes. Rob and Anne Minard have pleaded not guilty.