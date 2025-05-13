Former Michigan substitute teacher convicted of criminal sexual conduct

A former Michigan substitute teacher has been convicted of six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Timothy Allen Daugherty, 61, of White Lake, was found guilty Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court.

An investigation revealed that multiple students experienced inappropriate interactions with Daugherty while he was substitute teaching at Spring Mills Elementary School of the Huron Valley School District in Highland Township. The first allegations of Daughtery having inappropriate sexual contact with minor students were reported to police in April 2024.

The victims, all female students, were between the ages of 9 and 11 years old when the alleged abuse occurred.

Daugherty was charged in September 2024 with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"Timothy Daugherty victimized the children he was supposed to nurture and protect," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Parents expect schools to be a safe place for their children and children should never have to fear their own teachers. Coming forward is never easy for victims, especially children. Thanks to them, Daugherty won't be able to harm another student."

Daugherty will be sentenced on June 24. He faces up to 15 years in prison.