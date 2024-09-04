Michigan substitute teacher facing 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County man who was contracted as a substitute teacher in Highland Township is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.

Timothy Allen Daugherty, 61, of White Lake, is charged with sex counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Daugherty was arraigned Wednesday and issued a $75,000 bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

Officials say the first allegations of Daughtery having inappropriate sexual contact with minor students while working in Highland Township were reported to police in April 2024.

"This was a trusted individual in a school that preyed upon kids," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "I applaud the bravery of the young victims who came forward. The case will be handled by my office's Special Victims Unit, who will work diligently to secure justice for these children, parents, and the community."

If convicted, Daugherty faces up to 15 years in prison, a lifetime of electronic monitoring and mandatory AIDS/STD testing.

Daughtery is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 18. He has a preliminary examination on Sept. 25.

Victims or anyone with information on this case are encouraged to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Highland Township Substation at 248-887-6240.