Parents speak out after Michigan substitute teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Huron Valley Schools substitute teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of inappropriately touching multiple young students.

"We have very adversely spoken out at board meetings to the public, and at every turn, they kind of dismissed us and made us seem like it wasn't important or hardly factual," said Tori Spano, parent of a victim.

This week, 61-year-old Timothy Allen Daughtery, of White Lake, was arraigned on six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Daughtery reportedly worked as a substitute teacher in Huron Valley Schools. Now the parents of victims plan to file a civil lawsuit. Attorney Ven Johnson is representing the families.

"Ten of those clients involved children in the Highland Township Spring Mills Elementary in the last one to two years, and one client was someone from criminal prosecution years ago that was ultimately dismissed," Johnson said.

Authorities were first notified in April of Daughtery's alleged inappropriate interactions with students. According to the district, Daughtery was employed by Edustaff, a third-party contractor used for substitutes.

Johnson said the substitute faced similar accusations in 2016, but the case was dismissed.

"When you have a criminal charge against you as a teacher, even if you are acquitted, you have to, under the law, put that on this form that is required, and Highland Township should have looked into that case," he said.

The district says Daughtery was removed when the recent allegations were brought forward. Officials say they will monitor the issue and cooperate with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Parents say they voiced their concerns numerous times about the substitute.

"We were mocked, we were harassed, we were victims, due to the fact they did not take us seriously," said Ericka Skalski, a parent of a victim.

"There are clearly other victims out there, could be from Spring Mills, could be from other schools, could be from years ago," Johnson said.

Johnson says most of his clients are young girls under the age of 12. Now that the legal process is underway, parents say their kids' fears are finally being handled.

"It's a sigh of relief. I did let my child know, and she breathed a sigh of relief as well. It's good to know things are moving forward," said Amanda Moore.

Daughtery was bonded out after posting a 75,000 bond as part of his release. He'll have to wear a GPS monitor and is expected back in court on Sept. 18 for a probable cause conference.

The district issued the following statement:

Huron Valley Schools was made aware of information regarding allegations of misconduct involving a contracted substitute teacher named Timothy Daugherty. After a thorough investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the prosecutor has moved forward with formal charges. Please note the individual was immediately removed from the District upon learning of the allegations. HVS takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and the District has cooperated fully with law enforcement as they conducted their investigation and will continue to do so. In an effort to protect the privacy of those involved, as well as to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, HVS refers all questions to law enforcement. If you or someone you know has further information, please contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4950. HVS recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment and are committed to upholding the trust students and their families place in us. This District is grateful for their partnership and remain focused on the mission of inspiring and building futures, one student at a time.