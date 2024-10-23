Three children testify in court against former Michigan substitute teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Huron Valley Schools substitute teacher was back in district court Wednesday for a preliminary examination hearing after he was charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Timothy Allen Daugherty, 61, returned to court as several children, some as young as 9 years old, took the witness stand to tell their stories. Daugherty, who is out on a $75,000 bond, was present throughout the hearing. The court closed the testimony portion of the hearing to protect the privacy of the minors, and parents were not even allowed in the room at that time.

An investigation found that 10 victims experienced inappropriate interactions with Daugherty while he was substitute teaching at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township.

Following the testimony of three young witnesses, the judge ruled that there's enough evidence to bring Daugherty to trial that could result in a fifteen year prison sentence if he's found guilty.

Attorneys are gearing up to file a civil suit on behalf of at least 11 families who've been impacted by the alleged acts. Before they can formally file, they need a copy of the police report.

A parent of one of the victims said she felt "infuriated" and "it made her sick" to see Daugherty in person.

"Disbelief, it's hard to imagine that a single person can affect so many lives in such a way and not show remorse," a parent told CBS News Detroit after seeing Daugherty in the courtroom.

A date for the trial is still to be determined.