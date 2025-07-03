Former general manager accused of embezzling $400K from Livonia Athletic District

The former general manager of the Livonia Athletic District is accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from the facility.

Livonia Police Department

Todd Edward McIntyre, 28, of Novi, is charged with one count of embezzlement. McIntyre is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars between July 2022 and October 2024 while he served as general manager of the sports complex located on Stark Road in Livonia.

The Livonia Athletic District terminated McIntyre from his position on Oct. 16, 2024, according to officials.

McIntyre was arraigned Thursday morning and given a $750,000 bond. He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on July 10.