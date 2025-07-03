Watch CBS News
Former general manager accused of embezzling $400K from Livonia Athletic District

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

The former general manager of the Livonia Athletic District is accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from the facility. 

Todd Edward McIntyre, 28, of Novi, is charged with one count of embezzlement. McIntyre is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars between July 2022 and October 2024 while he served as general manager of the sports complex located on Stark Road in Livonia. 

The Livonia Athletic District terminated McIntyre from his position on Oct. 16, 2024, according to officials. 

McIntyre was arraigned Thursday morning and given a $750,000 bond. He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on July 10.

