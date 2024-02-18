Watch CBS News
Forecast for the week of February 19, 2024

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - The week starts out mild and dry as high pressure builds into the area. If you have President's Day off you'll see some sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

presidents-day-forecast-1.png
President's Day

A warming trend joins these tranquil conditions, and we should see 50 degree high temperatures by Wednesday.

high-temperatures-full-bar-graph-tomorrow.png
Warming trend

As you can see, we do have some cooler air returning to the area for Friday and Saturday but temperatures are expected to quickly rebound and we should see above-average temperatures for the next 8 -14 days. 

cpc-outlook-temps.png
Temperature outlook

There is a chance of light rain moving in Wednesday night and sticking around for part of Thursday. 

pm-7-day.png
7 day outlook

Have a nice President's Day (especially if you get the day off!) and a great week!

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 8:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

