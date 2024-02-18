Forecast for the week of February 19, 2024
CBS DETROIT - The week starts out mild and dry as high pressure builds into the area. If you have President's Day off you'll see some sunshine and clouds throughout the day.
A warming trend joins these tranquil conditions, and we should see 50 degree high temperatures by Wednesday.
As you can see, we do have some cooler air returning to the area for Friday and Saturday but temperatures are expected to quickly rebound and we should see above-average temperatures for the next 8 -14 days.
There is a chance of light rain moving in Wednesday night and sticking around for part of Thursday.
Have a nice President's Day (especially if you get the day off!) and a great week!
