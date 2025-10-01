Michigan community joins for vigil after deadly church attack: "It hit closer to home"

In the days since the deadly church attack in Grand Blanc, Michigan, communities are coming together to remember the lives lost and forever changed.

On Wednesday, the Flushing United Methodist Church in Flushing, Michigan, held a vigil for the victims. Four people were killed and eight others were injured. The shooter also died.

Some people say prayer is what's needed.

"We hold our candles and love for the community of Grand Blanc," said The Rev. Ruth Vandersande, pastor at the Flushing United Methodist Church, which is less than 30 minutes from Grand Blanc. "These things are happening all over the country, at a rate our news cycle can't even keep up with. And when that's happening, it's hard not to acknowledge that yes, it hit closer to home."

Vandersande said the church went into lockdown as a precaution after the shooting. The church plans on boosting its lockdown measures.

"We just put our church into lockdown. And [went into] immediate prayer, for the families, for all of those who didn't know what was going on," Vandersande said.

Days later, many in the Flushing community have a hard time coming to terms with what happened.

"You just can't believe that something like this would happen, where we are supposed to be so safe. And just worship. Churches, schools, and everything else… and it makes you afraid," said Elizabeth Fonger.

As the victims and their families begin to pick up the pieces, one message shared at Wednesday's vigil is that Flushing stands with them.

"People who survived it, they will have a difficult time getting through the next few days, maybe years," Fonger said.