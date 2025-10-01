Community rallies behind family who lost loved one in Michigan church attack

Sunday's targeted church attack in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has rocked the community. Despite the devastation, people continue to show support for the families impacted.

"They know your name, they know your story," said Stephanie Vanwagoner.

Stephanie Vanwagoner speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

For Vanwagoner, the staff at Billmeier Camera Shop in Fenton is more than picture-perfect.

"It's that small-time feel and that connection you make with them as a family-owned business," Vanwagoner said.

For years, it's been Vanwagoner's go-to shop as a full-time photographer. She tells CBS News Detroit the family is always supportive and helpful, and she is now doing the same in their time of need.

"Terry, the owner, had posted on their business page that his father-in-law was in fact one of the victims, and my heart sunk," Vanwagoner said.

Billmeier Camera Shop

The business shared on social media that one of their loved ones, whose name has not been released out of privacy for the family, was killed in Sunday's mass shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc.

Five people were killed, including the shooter, who was identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford.

Among those killed are Pat Howard and John Bond. Benjamin Phelps and his son, along with husband and wife Jeff and Marei, as well as parishioner Greg Mikat, were all wounded.

"The event in itself has been absolutely devastating," said Vanwagoner.

CBS Detroit

The community is standing behind these families. Vanwagoner is one of many encouraging people to show support in any way they can.

"Because of the economy and them being a small-run business, they've been struggling. If you can purchase just an SD card, a camera strap, anything. Anything helps them and supports them, their business, their family. I mean, this is their life, and they lost part of their life on Sunday," Vanwagoner stated.

Anyone interested in showing support at Billmeier Camera Shop, the business is located at 121 1st St. in Fenton. The business can be contacted at 810-629-2287.