Florida man sentenced after threatening to kill Muslims in Michigan, feds say

A 73-year-old Florida man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill members of an American Muslim organization in Michigan has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

According to court records, Michael Shapiro, of West Palm Beach, placed three phone calls to the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter (CAIR-MI) in Canton Township in December 2023. In all three calls, Shapiro reportedly left threatening voicemails.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Shapiro placed his first call to CAIR-MI on Dec. 8, 2023, twice saying, "I'm going to kill you bastards."

Shapiro called again on Dec. 14, 2023, and left another voicemail.

"I'm going to kill you mother f*****g bastards. Muslims! I'm going to kill you mother f*****s. I'm going to kill you! I'm going to kill you! I'm going to kill you!"

The next day, prosecutors said Shapiro called back and left a similar message.

Shapiro was charged in March 2024 with three counts of transmitting threats to interstate commerce. He pleaded guilty in December 2024 to one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

"No one should be able to instill fear on an entire community by threatening violence. Today's sentence sends a strong message that people who do so, especially when motivated by bias, will be aggressively prosecuted and severely punished, " said Acting U.S. Attorney Beck in a news release.

Shapiro admitted to targeting CAIR "because of the actual and perceived religion and national origin of the people who work at and are assisted by CAIR."

"Today's sentencing of Michael Shapiro highlights the severe consequences of hate-driven threats and sends a strong message to others with similar malicious intentions," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The FBI in Michigan remains committed to investigating and dismantling individuals or groups that sow fear and hatred within our communities."