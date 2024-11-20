Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Muslims in Michigan, feds say

At least 2 injured in explosion at condominium building in Oakland County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Florida man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill members of an American Muslim organization in Michigan has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

According to court documents, Michael Shapiro, 72, of West Palm Beach, placed three phone calls to the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter (CAIR-MI) in Canton Township in December 2023. In all three instances, Shapiro reportedly left threatening voicemails.

Prosecutors say Shapiro placed his first call to CAIR-MI on Dec. 8, 2023, twice saying, "I'm going to kill you bastards."

Shapiro called again on Dec. 14, 2023, and left another voicemail.

"I'm going to kill you mother f*****g bastards. Muslims! I'm going to kill you mother f*****s. I'm going to kill you! I'm going to kill you! I'm going to kill you!"

The following day, officials said Shapiro called back and left a similar message.

"No one should be able to threaten violence and instill fear on an entire community. Today's conviction should send a strong message that those who do so will be investigated, identified, and aggressively prosecuted," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a release.

Shapiro was charged in March with three counts of transmitting threats to interstate commerce. On Tuesday, Shapiro pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. He also admitted to targeting CAIR "because of the actual and perceived religion and national origin of the people who work at and are assisted by CAIR."

"Michael Shapiro's guilty plea for threats motivated by religious bias underscores the FBI's unwavering commitment to protecting individuals from hate and intolerance," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "This conviction serves as a powerful demonstration of the serious consequences faced by those who engage in hate-fueled threats, sending a clear warning to others.

"The success of this case is a direct result of the strong collaboration between the FBI Michigan and the Canton Police Department. Law enforcement efforts are greatly bolstered by the community's support, including faith-based organizations, in addressing and preventing hate crimes. Together, we remain steadfast in our dedication to combating violence rooted in bias and will continue to promote safety, respect, and justice for all members of our diverse communities."