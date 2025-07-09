Flooding and damaging winds possible across Southeast Michigan Wednesday

A warm front moving north brings heavy rain and the threat of strong winds through the evening on Wednesday in Southeast Michigan.

There will be ongoing rain through the evening in Southeast Michigan. The main threats associated with storms will be localized flooding, strong winds exceeding 60 miles per hour, and one-inch hail.

The CBS Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Wednesday a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe storms on the risk scale from the Storm Prediction Center.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

As rain moves over the same areas like a train on a track, several inches will accumulate. This could lead to ponding on area roadways and even the chance for localized flooding.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Additional storms will develop through the afternoon. Some could bring damaging winds.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

By the evening, most rain and storms will come to an end.