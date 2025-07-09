Watch CBS News
Flooding and damaging winds possible across Southeast Michigan Wednesday

By Troy Bridges

CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Alert Day 7/9/2025
NEXT Weather Alert Day 7/9/2025

A warm front moving north brings heavy rain and the threat of strong winds through the evening on Wednesday in Southeast Michigan. 

There will be ongoing rain through the evening in Southeast Michigan. The main threats associated with storms will be localized flooding, strong winds exceeding 60 miles per hour, and one-inch hail. 

The CBS Detroit NEXT Weather team has declared Wednesday a NEXT Weather Alert Day. 

severe-threat-scale.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe storms on the risk scale from the Storm Prediction Center.

spc-outlook-d1.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

As rain moves over the same areas like a train on a track, several inches will accumulate. This could lead to ponding on area roadways and even the chance for localized flooding.

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Additional storms will develop through the afternoon. Some could bring damaging winds. 

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res2.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

By the evening, most rain and storms will come to an end. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

