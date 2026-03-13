FBI seen at Dearborn Heights home in connection with Temple Israel attack

Police entered a Dearborn Heights home linked to the man suspected in the violent attack on Temple Israel in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

The police investigation occurred Thursday night at a home on North Gulley Street in Dearborn Heights that is believed to be the home of Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen. The Department of Homeland Security has identified the 41-year-old man as the suspect in Thursday's attack at Temple Israel.

DHS says Ghazali came to the U.S. legally in 2011 after receiving sponsorship from his then-wife, a U.S. citizen, and became a citizen himself in 2016. DHS says he entered the U.S. on an IR1 immigrant visa and applied for naturalization on Oct. 20, 2015.

Everyone who was in the building at the time of the attack has been accounted for, including the children who were attending class that day at Susan and Harold Loss Early Childhood Center.

Dozens of first responders were treated for smoke inhalation in the aftermath.

FBI Detroit says that it led an active shooter attack prevention and awareness training at Temple Israel in January 2026.