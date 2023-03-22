Father, son charged in Eastpointe shooting that injured 19-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son, both of Roseville, have been charged in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Carlos Allan Edwards, 39, the father, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

In addition, Carlos Toure Leondre Edwards, 18, has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Eastpointe police say on March 15, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 16800 block of Toepfer.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers found large-scale caliber shell casings located at the scene. The two suspects were identified and located in Ferndale the following morning.

Both men were arrested without incident and have been arraigned.

Carlos Alan Edwards was given a $1 million cash surety bond, and Carlos Toure Leondre Edwards was given a $400,000 cash surety bond.

The two men are being held at the Macomb County Jail.