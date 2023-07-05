Father of missing toddler Wynter Smith speaks out as Michigan authorities continue searching

(CBS DETROIT) - Missing 2-year-old Wynter Smith is described as kind, trusting, and expressive, according to her father.

CBS News Detroit spoke to Almount "AJ" Smith, who says he heard about his daughter's disappearance through a phone call from her mother shortly after she was taken.

"When she called me, the first thing she said was, 'He took the kid.' She said, 'He took Wynter,'" he said.

Smith traveled back to Michigan from Tennessee, where he attends school.

"I tried the best I could do from that far away. I called the Lansing police," Smith said. "They took forever, but I'm just glad they're doing something about it now, and I just hope it's not too late."

Lansing police responded to the 911 call on Sunday night. Wynter's mother was found with multiple stab wounds, but has since received medical attention and has been released from the hospital.

"She's fine. She's talking, walking. She's worried still, though," Smith said.

Rashad Trice was apprehended by police in St. Clair Shores, but Wynter was not in the car when he was arrested. In the days since, police say Trice has not given any information about Wynter's whereabouts.

"She gets along with everybody," Smith said. "Sadly, she trusts him, so she may not have even given it a second thought, but that's just how much of a good kid she is, to not see evil in nobody and for somebody to take advantage of that; it's just not right."

If you have any information about Wynter's whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI.