Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith found in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Lansing police say the body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was found in Detroit, three days after 26-year-old Rashad Trice allegedly kidnapped her in Lansing.

In a press conference Wednesday night, police say federal investigators found the child at about 6:50 p.m. near the Coleman A. Young Airport. Authorities announced earlier that they were investigating the area of Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street in connection with the case.

Police did not release any additional information, but said the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter on Sunday, July 2, after stabbing her 22-year-old mother at a residence in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing. Trice, who is not the child's father, previously dated the woman, according to authorities.

He was arrested early Monday morning in St. Clair Shores while driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala that he reportedly stole from Wynter's mother, police said. However, the child was not in the vehicle. The FBI said the toddler's 1-year-old brother was at the residence at the time of the attack but was not harmed.

On Wednesday, Trice was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence-second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and felonious assault.

Those charges are in connection with the alleged assault of Wynter's mother.

Police did not immediately say what charges would be filed in connection with the child's death.