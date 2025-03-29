Man charged in fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford will reportedly stand trial

The suspect in a fatal Oxford, Michigan shooting on Christmas Eve appeared in court on Friday.

An Oakland County judge ruled on Friday that there is enough evidence for 29-year-old Malik Webb to stand trial, according to the Detroit News.

Witnesses, like Kimberly Abner, spoke in front of the judge before the ruling.

On the night of December 24, 2024, Abner drove to a rideshare parking lot on Oakwood Road in Oakland County to exchange Christmas gifts with a friend.

"And we were just talking and then a car pulled in," Abner said. "And he pulled in really fast next to my car."

That car, according to Abner, was a blue four-door sedan that had crashed into a pole. She asked the driver of the sedan, later identified by officials as Webb, if he was okay.

"Do you think I'm effing ok? I'm not. I just got in an effing accident," Abner claims Webb said.

Abner said Webb then pointed a gun at her.

Prosecutors say Webb drove his car into a ditch on Oxford Road prior to pointing the gun at Abner.

Barbara and Kira Wolf found the sedan in the ditch and stopped to see if Webb was okay. Authorities say that's when Webb started shooting, hitting both people.

Barbara Wolf, 71, was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Kira wolf, 38, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The sheriff's office says a 56-year-old Oxford man, who also stopped to assist Webb, was shot and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Webb faces 19 felony charges in connection with the shooting.