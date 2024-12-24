Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people hospitalized after Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford, Michigan

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say three people are hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve in Oxford, Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the communication center received an alert about a "major incident" on Ray Road between Lapeer and North Oxford roads. Authorities urge people to avoid the area until further notice.

The shooting happened north of Oxford High School.  

The sheriff's office says responding deputies found three people injured in a shooting. A suspect was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The victim's current conditions are unknown. Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.