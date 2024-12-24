Three people hospitalized after Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford, Michigan

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say three people are hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve in Oxford, Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the communication center received an alert about a "major incident" on Ray Road between Lapeer and North Oxford roads. Authorities urge people to avoid the area until further notice.

The shooting happened north of Oxford High School.

The sheriff's office says responding deputies found three people injured in a shooting. A suspect was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The victim's current conditions are unknown. Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.