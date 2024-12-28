Man facing 19 charges, including felony murder, in fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford

(CBS DETROIT) — A 29-year-old man is facing 19 charges in connection with the fatal shooting in Oxford on Christmas Eve.

Malik Webb is charged with one count of felony murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of carjacking, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and nine counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Webb was arraigned by an Oakland County judge Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded around 6:17 p.m. to the area of Ray Road and North Oxford Road on the report of a car in a ditch. The car was allegedly driven by Webb.

Investigators believe 71-year-old Barbara Wolf drove by the area earlier, noticed the car in the ditch and stopped to assist Webb. The 29-year-old allegedly then shot at the vehicle.

Wolf, from Oxford Township, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her 38-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was shot and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says a 56-year-old Oxford man, who also stopped to assist Webb, was shot and taken to the hospital.

One person remained in serious condition Saturday afternoon and the other had been treated and released, authorities say.

Sheriff's deputies later found a 39-year-old woman who had been in a parking lot by M-24 and West Oakwood Road. Authorities say Webb placed a gun to her head, but failed to drive off in her vehicle.

Deputies eventually found Webb, took him into custody without any trouble and allegedly found the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Webb's next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 26, 2024.