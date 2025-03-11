Michigan family thanks nurse who supported them while in labor during COVID-19 pandemic

Family thanks nurse who supported them during COVID-19 pandemic

Family thanks nurse who supported them during COVID-19 pandemic

Family thanks nurse who supported them during COVID-19 pandemic

This week marks five years since the first two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Michigan. Within two weeks, shutdown measures were in effect across the state.

One Metro Detroit family is showing their gratitude for one particular nurse at Corewell Health who supported them during that difficult time.

CBS Detroit

It's an inseparable bond between a patient and a nurse. Now, they're lifelong friends dating back to March 2020, the start of the pandemic.

"I was pregnant with twins. I was 32 weeks along, and Andre and I both came down with COVID," said Jennifer Laubach.

Launach's water broke, and her husband, Andre Laubach, was too sick to drive her to the hospital or leave home.

CBS Detroit

"I honestly didn't know if I was going to see her again or if I would ever see the kids," Andre Laubach said.

Jennifer Laubach was alone, showing signs of pre-eclampsia, had tested positive for COVID-19, and was in labor. Her only support system was her Corewell Health nurse, Onn Moceri.

"She was with me every step of the way. She wasn't afraid to touch me, wasn't afraid to get close to me. It was such a level of kindness and compassion and caring that at that time was so meaningful to me," said Jennifer Laubach.

CBS Detroit

"I volunteered to go take care of her, and I didn't think about the risk to myself. I knew I needed to be for her all of the people that she would have had there. I was her nurse, her mom, her sister, her husband," Onn Moceri said.

The duo delivered two twin boys, Mitchell and Maxim, who were isolated in the NICU. The family was unable to see the newborns for three weeks.

"Twenty-one days after they were born was the first time we actually got to meet and hold our children," said Andre Laubach.

CBS Detroit

Since then, the Laubachs have welcomed their daughter Liv, Onn delivering her, too. Today, nearly five years later, they all were reunited. The compassion in a time of uncertainty connected this group for life.

"I will never forget that. I'll never forget you," Jennifer Laubach said.