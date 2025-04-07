Family of victims in deadly Southgate house explosion grieving: "This can't be real"

Family members of the victims involved in last week's house explosion in Southgate, Michigan, continue to grieve and search for answers.

"I just feel like we're watching a movie, that we're not…like this can't be real, this couldn't have happened to my sister and my brother-in-law," said Tiffany Gonzalez.

Amber Benedict (left) and Paul Benedict (right). Tiffany Gonzalez

Gonzalez tells CBS News Detroit that her sister Amber and brother-in-law Paul Benedict are the victims of last Thursday's tragic home explosion in Southgate. Amber was killed by the blast, and her husband is still in the hospital but is now conscious and recovering.

"He is still critical condition, but he is doing good…as good as can be expected," Gonzalez stated.

Flowers, candles, and heartfelt notes lay together as a tribute to where the couple's home once stood.

"It means so much, and we are grateful for all the love and support that we've been shown," said Gonzalez.

CBS Detroit

Investigators were on site Monday combing through rubble and memories, now nothing but ash.

Southgate police say the explosion is gas-related. How it happened is still under investigation.

The victim's family is grieving and desperate for answers.

"We really want and need those answers to be able to start to truly grieve. We're never going to be at peace…obviously, we're not anyways, but it makes it harder," Gonzalez stated.

Tiffany Gonzalez speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

Gonzalez says her family is asking for continued prayers as Paul, her brother-in-law, has a long recovery ahead.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, on the corner lot near Edison and Burns streets in Southgate.