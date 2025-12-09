Families of 2 girls in Michigan attempted kidnapping case upset over suspect's insanity plea, prosecutor says

The families of two girls in Macomb County, Michigan, are upset after the county prosecutor said he would accept an insanity plea in an attempted child kidnapping case over a year ago.

"And I get it, we're all upset that something like this happened," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

In August 2024, Endi Bala, 23, of Shelby Township, allegedly attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Clinton Township. About an hour later in Sterling Heights, Bala allegedly approached a 7-year-old girl near the entrance of Clinton River Park North, where he forcibly took her off her bicycle, placed her in his car, and attempted to leave the park.

Lucido said the families have expressed frustration with his decision to accept an insanity plea, but says that he did not have a choice.

"This isn't something I take lightly, and I'll tell you right now I rely heavily, like the court does, on those experts at the forensic center to make a determination with certainty whether or not a person can stand trial," said Lucido.

Lucido told CBS Detroit Monday afternoon that while the families have concerns that this might mean the suspect will be released sooner than he would without the insanity plea. He says that's actually not often the case.

"Most of the cases you're going to hear from defense lawyers, they will tell you they'll do more time in a mental health facility than they would in a prison."

Bala is set to appear in court again on Wednesday, Dec. 10, where the families say that an insanity plea deal will be presented.